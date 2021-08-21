75,660 Shares in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SPCB stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. SuperCom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

