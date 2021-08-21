71,818 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

