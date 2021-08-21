$65.37 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 3,668,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. American Well has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

