$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $641.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 872,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,944. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

