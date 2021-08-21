$61.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $61.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $245.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $247.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $255.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. 136,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,316. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

