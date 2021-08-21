60,667 Shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LOAN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

