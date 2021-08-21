$58.93 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post $58.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $241.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $231.70 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $236.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

