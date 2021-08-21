5,649 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,949,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

