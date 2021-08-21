535 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $430.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

