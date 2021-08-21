5,315 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $6,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT opened at $60.38 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

