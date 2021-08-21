$512.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 231,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.