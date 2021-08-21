$512.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 231,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

