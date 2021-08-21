4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,184,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

