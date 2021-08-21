445 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $630.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $634.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

