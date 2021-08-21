$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 3,855,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.96. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

