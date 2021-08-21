3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 290,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.16. 2,385,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.62. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

