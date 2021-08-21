$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $470,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYXH stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,461. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

