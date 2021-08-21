$363.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce sales of $363.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 2,469,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

