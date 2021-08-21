360 Financial Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of AMMO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,049. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

