342 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 342 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

