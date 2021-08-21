$332.07 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $332.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $320.04 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Monro stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. 155,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,244. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

