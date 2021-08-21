$305.01 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $305.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.03 million. Ichor reported sales of $227.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Ichor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 151,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,408 shares of company stock worth $4,345,668. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ichor by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

