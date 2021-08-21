$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.06. 1,027,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

