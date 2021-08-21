$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $496.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

