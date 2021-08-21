$297.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $297.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,254,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,704. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

