2,844 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $5,008,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
