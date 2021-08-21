2,844 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $5,008,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

