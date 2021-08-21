262,798 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 262,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 551,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.