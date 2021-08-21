26 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $1,126.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.