25,974 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

