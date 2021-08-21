25,531 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 219,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RING opened at $25.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

