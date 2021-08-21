23,272 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,272 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.58. 8,786,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.