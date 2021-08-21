21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

