2,150 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

