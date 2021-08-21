$2.40 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.37. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 777,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,030. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

