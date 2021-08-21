$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 546,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,756,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 1,477,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,383,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 37,946.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

