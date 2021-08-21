1,932 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

NYSE AYI traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 148,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,498. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

