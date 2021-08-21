18,300 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Bought by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $111,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $3,630,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $4,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

LEGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 751,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,706. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $185,011 over the last quarter.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

