17,834 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

