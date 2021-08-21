1776 Wealth LLC Invests $338,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $238,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 160,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,513,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.