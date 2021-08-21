17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

