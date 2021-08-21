1,538 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

