$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $528.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $533.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $583.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,650,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 124,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,329. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

