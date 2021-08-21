13,947 Shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFFP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $317,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,660,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of TFFP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

