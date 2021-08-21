13,593 Shares in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $514,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

