12,753 Shares in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALAC. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALAC stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.98 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

