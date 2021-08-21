10,949 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. 741,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,442. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

