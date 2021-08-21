$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.32 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $421.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $479.77 million, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lawson Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

