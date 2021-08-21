10,336 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,251. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

