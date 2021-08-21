10,000 Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

