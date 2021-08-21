$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $100.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.18 million to $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $423.66 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

