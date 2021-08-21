$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE:VAC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.18. 220,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,209. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

